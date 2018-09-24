Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga: Messi reaches historic milestone

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
633   //    24 Sep 2018, 18:10 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Lionel Messi has overtaken Dani Alves for the number of games played for Barcelona

A lot has been written and a lot more has been said following the snub Lionel Messi rather undeservingly received from UEFA for the Player of the Year award. The lad didn't even make it to the short-list.

And as is often the reason why those of us covering the game come out so fervently in support of the little man, Messi added another milestone in his unending, and quite frankly ridiculous, list of achievements after he found the back of the net, thrice, against PSV Eindhoven in the very first game of the most elite competition in the world this season.

Messi has followed that up with yet another milestone. Following his LaLiga appearance against Girona last night, he has broken the record for the most appearances in LaLiga by a non-Spanish player.

Messi made his 423rd LaLiga appearance when he was named in the Barcelona team for Sunday's home game against Girona.

The Argentina international overtakes a former Barcelona team-mate, Dani Alves, who previously occupied the record with 422 outings.

Messi is in a rich vein of form since taking the Barca captaincy, scoring 8 goals in 7 appearances including one last night against city rivals Girona. He has also been pivotal in Barcelona's play throughout this season, helping the Catalans with three assists as well.

He now also has the record for the most number of hattricks in the competition's history with 8; one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the Champions League, Leo Messi has now scored more goals than Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven:

Messi: 103 goals 

PSV: 102 goals 

Man City: 101 goals

It seems almost predestined that Messi will break another record, or achieve another milestone, everytime he steps onto the pitch for Barcelona.

Is Lionel Messi the greatest LaLiga player of all-time? Have your say in the comments section below!

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
