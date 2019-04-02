×
Real Madrid backed out after agreeing €30M deal, Barcelona 'open talks' with Manchester United star and more LaLiga news: 1 April 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
439   //    02 Apr 2019, 00:11 IST

Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly
Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Lionel Messi is not God, says Pope

Lionel Messi is labelled as the greatest footballer of all time by a lot of fans. However, some fans have gone to the extent of calling him a God.

The Pope isn't a big fan of this and said, “Theoretically, this is sacrilegious. Of course, people use expressions and turns of phrase, and the reference is that he is a god with the ball on the pitch, but people can only adore and worship God. Watching Messi play? It is a pleasure, but he is not God.”

One thing that's clear right now is that the Pope does watch football and he likes Messi!

Barcelona open talks with Manchester United star

Barcelona have opened talks with Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata according to reports in the United Kingdom. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and the Catalan side are keen on signing him.

The former Chelsea star has been on Barcelona's radar for some time and this move might suit all parties. Mata gets to move back to his country and Barcelona get an experienced player in the squad to help the youngsters.

Real Madrid had €30M deal agreed

Real Madrid had a deal agreed with Fluminense for Pedro Guilherme according to the player's agent. He claims that the deal was all set to go through in January but the forward suffered a serious injury and it fell through. Marca report that the deal was worth €30 million!

“At that time we had reached an agreement with Madrid, we just needed to sign, we had already talked with the family and with Fluminense,” said Pedro's agent, Marcio Giugni on the Esporte Espetacular program of Rede Globo.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
