Real Madrid superstar set for explosive exit in January, Barcelona to sign Chelsea superstar on one condition and more LaLiga news: 15 December 2018

Florentino Perez has a big decision to make

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Diego Simeone insists he has no plans of selling Diego Costa amid interest from China

Diego Costa has been struggling with a foot injury and remains sidelined. He endured a difficult start to the campaign, scoring just once in the first 11 games of the season. With several reports claiming that Tianjin Quanjian is interested in taking the Spanish striker to China, Diego Simeone has played down all rumours in a news conference.

The 30-year-old is going through a lean patch and has only scored twice this season. Costa looks a shadow of the striker he was at Chelsea and has struggled for form after moving to Spain. After joining Atletico Madrid, Costa scored 3 goals in 15 LaLiga appearances in the 2017/18 season. His injury toll has also risen and it was widely speculated that his time in Spain is up.

The Atletico Madrid manager has, however, played down such suggestions.

"I hope, wish for and need Diego Costa in February, no doubt about it, and I believe he will be there."

Diego Simeone also said that he looks forward to the challenge of claiming one of the top spots in the LaLiga by the end of the season.

He said,

"I think that Atletico fans fully appreciate what we're doing and the job the players have been doing for several years now, but of course the demand now increased,"

"We have new responsibilities and need to be self-critical. We have to be demanding of ourselves. We've had four draws away [in a row in the league], so we need to improve to give a solution to what the fans demand.

"I'm the most self-critical, with myself first of all, and as I said, being in second place now is not good for Atletico."

