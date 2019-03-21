Manchester United star eyes Real Madrid move, PSG make stunning bids for Barcelona targets and more LaLiga news: 21 March 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 246 // 21 Mar 2019, 21:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Antoine Griezmann declares love for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann's name was back in the rumour mill last week with reports suggesting that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. L'Équipe reported that the Frenchman was keen on leaving the club after their Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus.

Rumours followed up saying that Griezman was looking to join Barcelona – a club he rejected last summer. Manchester United were also mentioned as they were very close to signing him in 2017.

However, the striker has now put the rumours to rest with a remark at the beginning of his documentary. “I love the club, I love my teammates and the Coach,” said the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba eyes Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard was the only top Premier League player to talk about Real Madrid being his dream club so far. But now, Paul Pogba has joined the list after making it clear that he would love to play for Los Blancos, especially with Zinedine Zidane back at the helm.

Pogba said, “Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said it is a dream club for every player and Zidane is there.”

He was quick to make it clear that he still loves Manchester United and that he enjoys playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But it's very clear now that he would have joined Madrid if Jose Mourinho was still at United.

PSG eye Jovic and De Ligt

PSG are still furious with Barcelona for stealing Frenkie de Jong from under their nose and are plotting a revenge. The Ligue 1 side is keen on signing two targets of the Catalan side – Luka Jovic and Matthijs de Ligt.

SPORT report that the French champions are determined to get hold of both the players and have already made their move.

📰 [SPORT] | The new PSG strategy to blow Barça



🔶 The French side is still 'chopped' with the Catalan team, who recently won the 'De Jong' case, so they also made a bid for De Ligt and Jović pic.twitter.com/1t3QrDhPgj — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 21, 2019

Advertisement