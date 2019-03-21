×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United star eyes Real Madrid move, PSG make stunning bids for Barcelona targets and more LaLiga news: 21 March 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
246   //    21 Mar 2019, 21:58 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Antoine Griezmann declares love for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann's name was back in the rumour mill last week with reports suggesting that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. L'Équipe reported that the Frenchman was keen on leaving the club after their Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus.

Rumours followed up saying that Griezman was looking to join Barcelona – a club he rejected last summer. Manchester United were also mentioned as they were very close to signing him in 2017.

However, the striker has now put the rumours to rest with a remark at the beginning of his documentary. “I love the club, I love my teammates and the Coach,” said the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba eyes Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard was the only top Premier League player to talk about Real Madrid being his dream club so far. But now, Paul Pogba has joined the list after making it clear that he would love to play for Los Blancos, especially with Zinedine Zidane back at the helm.

Pogba said, “Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said it is a dream club for every player and Zidane is there.”

He was quick to make it clear that he still loves Manchester United and that he enjoys playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But it's very clear now that he would have joined Madrid if Jose Mourinho was still at United.

PSG eye Jovic and De Ligt

PSG are still furious with Barcelona for stealing Frenkie de Jong from under their nose and are plotting a revenge. The Ligue 1 side is keen on signing two targets of the Catalan side – Luka Jovic and Matthijs de Ligt.

SPORT report that the French champions are determined to get hold of both the players and have already made their move.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Barcelona star wants Juventus move, Real Madrid eye stunning €75M deal for Manchester City star and more LaLiga news: 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants Manchester United move, Real Madrid activate defender's €75M release clause and more LaLiga news: 10 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants 2 sold and 5 signed at Real Madrid, Barcelona beat Liverpool to sign €70M star and more LaLiga news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make stunning ‘Isco + €30M’ bid, Barcelona star eyes Manchester United move and more La Liga news: 13th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make €30M + Bale bid for midfielder, €75M star rejects Barcelona move and more LaLiga news: 16 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane's huge condition on Real Madrid return revealed, Barcelona to activate striker's release clause and more LaLiga news: 11 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €80M defender and more LaLiga news: 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make stunning €50M + Gareth Bale bid, Barcelona to sell 5 players and more LaLiga news: 1 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us