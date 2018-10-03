Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona identify Luis Suarez's replacement, Real Madrid's 2019 transfer plan revealed and more LaLiga news

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
03 Oct 2018, 21:18 IST

Image result for laliga logo

It's just October, but the buildup for the January transfer window has already started. The rumours are spreading like wildfire and there are new ones almost every other hour!

We have collected all the top rumours of the day and also rated them based on the source, the player, the clubs linked and other factors so that you only trust the best ones.

Without further ado, here are the top rumours of the day:

Diego Costa wants China move

Another year, another Diego Costa to China rumour! The Brazilian born striker has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, this time by El Mundo.

The report claims that Costa is unhappy at Atletico Madrid and is looking to move to the Asian league. The report also claims that the striker is not happy that Antoine Griezmann earns almost 3 times more than he does.

The former Chelsea man has not scored in LaLiga for a long time. His last goal in the Spanish league came in February 2018!

Rumour rating: 5/10

Simeone wants Atletico Madrid in Champions League final

This season's UEFA Champions League final is set to be played at Wanda Metropolitano – the home of Atletico Madrid. The club's manager has now set his sights on playing the finals in front of the home fans!

Simeone was quoted by AS [via Football Espana] saying, “The greatest thing in life is to dream and that is what we want to do. However, we appreciate we live in reality and we know it is an incredibly difficult task, we have to manage that excitement and channel it correctly.”

“Of course, we hope to play in the final in our stadium, for me, for the players, the coaches and particularly the fans, it would be beautiful and it motivates us,” added the manager.

Alex Remiro to leave Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Club are set to lose their goalkeeper again next summer as Alex Remiro has set his sights on leaving the club. The Spanish side have accepted his request to be sold in the summer of 2019.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was sold to Chelsea this summer after the Premier League side activated his release clause. With his departure, Remiro was expected to become the club's #1 but the new manager, Eduardo Berizzo opted to promote Unai Simon and Iago Herrerin.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
