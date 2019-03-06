×
Real Madrid's stunning €300M transfer plan, Barcelona eye shock move for Arsenal star and more LaLiga news: 6 March 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
60.55K   //    06 Mar 2019, 22:14 IST

Real Madrid Training and Press Conference
Real Madrid Training and Press Conference

All the top LaLiga news in one place!

Santiago Solari unsure of Madrid future

The last 7 days have been the worst ever for Real Madrid in recent years. Knocked out of Copa Del Rey, 12 points off Barcelona after losing the 3rd El Clasico of the season and now out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax.

Santiago Solari's future at the club is in the balance and if reports are to be believed, Perez has already made a list of possible replacements. “Who knows, if we knew the future we would all play the lottery,” Solari told ESPN when asked about his future at Madrid.

“It was a tough week for us. Three important games in a row and it didn't turn out the way we wanted. Sometimes football is that way. I don't have much more to say. We need to dedicate ourselves to work, and not give up. In this tough year, which we knew may be tough and it is proving to be tough, but here we are playing with our hearts,” added the manager.

Barcelona eye shock move for Arsenal star

Barcelona are on the lookout for a Jordi Alba backup after Lucas Digne was sold to Everton. The Catalan side have had a few in mind but have now decided to stun the fans by making a move for an Arsenal player.

Reports in Spain suggest that the Blaugrana have decided to sign Nacho Monreal in the summer from Arsenal. The left back's contract expires in 2020 but the Gunners will be looking to cash in as he is not close to signing a new deal.

Real Madrid's €300M plan

Just like Solari, Florentino Perez's time at Real Madrid might also be coming to an end. Fans have called for him to resign after a failed experiment in the transfer market but the president is not ready to leave just yet.

Reports in Spain suggest that he is going to make one big move in the summer and that will be to get Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Los Blancos president is ready to offer €300M to the Ligue 1 side in order to seal the deal and has already begun talks with the French side.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
