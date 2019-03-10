×
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
20.60K   //    10 Mar 2019, 01:24 IST

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Calderon confident of Jose Mourinho's return

Real Madrid are on the verge of sacking Santiago Solari soon and former president, Ramon Calderon is confident that Jose Mourinho will be returning. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to get a world-class manager in before the start of next season but if things go bad, they are willing to make the leap before the season ends itself.

“I am 90% certain that Mourinho will be back at Madrid. I don't know if it will be on Monday, but there were discussions about sacking Solari on Friday,” he told BeIn Sport.

Apart from Mourinho, reports suggest that Zinedine Zidane has also been contacted. Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp and Massimiliano Allegri are also their targets.

Messi wants Bayern Munich star at Barcelona

Lionel Messi reportedly has a say in the transfer business at Barcelona and he has recommended one more player to the board. The Argentine is keen on getting a right back and according to reports in Spain, has asked the club to sign Joshua Kimmich.

Right now, they have Nelson Semedo as the only out and out right back with Sergi Roberto chipping in. The Catalan side are looking for one experienced defender who can solidify their defence even more.

Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar

Real Madrid are keen on signing Neymar and it is not a secret anymore. The Spanish giants are desperate to get a proper replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and have made the Brazilian their #1 choice.

Reports in Spain suggest that Florentino Perez has personally called the PSG star and has made several promises to him. First up, the club will pay €330M for him, of which his father and agents get €30M. Secondly, he will get a house in La Finca, and finally, a salary of €45 million per season – €9M more than what he is getting at PSG.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
