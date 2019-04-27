LaLiga News: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €60M rated Real Madrid target and more – April 27, 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 128 // 27 Apr 2019, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Fede Valverde questions players who want to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had a below-par season and are set to finish trophyless after a long time. The 13-time Champions League winners have had a lot of issues this season, and it started with the departure of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the manager is back and leading the club back to where they belong, there are a few players who are looking to leave. Varane and Marcelo are said to be keen on leaving the club in the summer, and Fede Valverde has blasted them for the same.

“If a player wants to leave Real Madrid, there is something wrong inside their head. So if I have the opportunity of remaining given to me by the club, of course I will stay.” Valverde told Onda Cero radio.

Messi wants Barcelona to sign Joshua Kimmich

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to be the best in the world, and he will do anything he can to make that possible. Reports in Spain now suggest that has asked the Catalan side to sign Joshua Kimmick from Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Argentine is reportedly not happy with Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto and wants the Spanish side to sign a new right back. The right-back is also a target for Real Madrid and is rated at €60M in the transfermarkt.

Zidane has his say on transfer rumours

Real Madrid are looking to rebuild their squad in the summer and have been linked to a lot of top players. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to get Zidane all the players he needs, but the manager insists that he is not the only one to make a decision.

“I have no power in this area, but it is important that the club works together on targets. The president and the board are all very important, and then there is me. We will work on this together in the coming weeks.” said Zidane.