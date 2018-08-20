LaLiga: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Real Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 at the Bernebeau (Photo courtesy of LaLiga official Twitter account)

Real Madrid swiftly got over their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid by opening their LaLiga account with a comfortable 2-0 victory over city rivals Getafe.

Julen Lopetegui's team dominated possession, securing 78% of the ball and controlling the game from start to finish. Daniel Carvajal and Gareth Bale grabbed a goal apiece in what was a routine win for Los Blancos.

Getafe rarely threatened Madrid's goal and had to wait until injury time for their first shot on target after two wayward efforts and two blocked shots earlier in the game. The home side managed 10 shots on goal throughout the match, hitting the target three times.

An incredible seven players from the visiting side received yellow cards as they sought to disrupt the play and physically dominate their hosts. However, Real Madrid remained composed to secure a vital three points as they enter a new era without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Here are the big talking points from the game.

#1 Getafe's deep-lying midfield failed to nullify Real Madrid's creativity

Getafe lined up with a five-man midfield at the Bernebeau

The gulf in riches between Real Madrid and Getafe meant it was no surprise to see Jose Bordalas set his team up ultra-defensively at the Bernebeau.

Lining up in a 4-5-1 formation, Getafe sought to pack the midfield and reduce the space between the lines where Bale and Asensio operate. This is a common tactic for teams who come to the Bernebeau and one which Madrid will face time and again this season.

While the idea is good, in practice it failed miserably on the night. El Geta couldn't cope with the swift passing game of Los Blancos who played with purpose when in possession, moving the ball directly to look for space on the channels or in behind the Getafe defense.

The movement of Bale and Asensio nullified the visitor's defensive tactics as both players roamed freely between the lines of defense and midfield and along the wide channels. Both players frequently switched positions, leaving Getafe's fullbacks, particularly Leandro Cabrera, stranded in no man's land.

The frustration caused by Madrid's quick play led to Getafe's players diving into tackles with no fewer than seven players having their name taken by the referee, Javier Fernandez. El Geta will need to show far better discipline going forward this season if they wish to go one step further than their eighth-place finish last time out and qualify for Europe.

It is a credit to Madrid that they could play such an impressive game against an ultra-defensive team as they will face similar setups at the Bernebeau time and again this season.

