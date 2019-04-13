×
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona plotting a move for four attackers instead of entering into a bidding war with Real Madrid for Luka Jovic

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
476   //    13 Apr 2019, 12:45 IST
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the rumor?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Barcelona keeping an eye on four attackers in search for Luis Suarez's heir.

Their move for Eintracht Frankfurt sharpshooter Luka Jovic is on hold as the Blaugrana hierarchy are not interested in entering a bidding war with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

In case you didn't know...

Jovic has been a massive contributor for Frankfurt with 25 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. The 21-year-old is one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga and the Europa League and has proved his caliber against the toughest of opponents.

It is an open secret that clubs are pursuing the young Serbian striker and Jovic's father recently confirmed that there are offers from European heavyweights.

In an interview with Bild, the Serbian ace's father said:

"Luka has a lot of offers, one of them from Barcelona, but he's not interested at this time," 
"He's not sure if he would get minutes there. He wants to continue in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht."

Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, with an option to buy for €12 million at the end of the season and Benfica will receive 20% of any future sale.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are desperate to strengthen their attacking line as Luis Suarez is on the wrong side of the 30s. The Blaugrana were interested in Jovic as they were scouting the Serbian ace for months but huge interest from Los Blancos and Bundesliga giants put their move on hold.

According to the reports, four prime attackers are on the shortlist of Catalan giants. Rodrigo Moreno, Marcus Rashford, Nicolas Pepe and Antoine Griezmann are the players Barcelona are interested in.

While Rodrigo and Pepe may be considerably cheaper options, Griezmann and Rashford will cost around €100 million in the summer.

Rumor rating: 7/10

Marca is a reliable source and it is extremely likely that Barcelona will look to get a replacement for Luis Suarez who will be turning 33 next season.

What's next?

Barcelona will play Huesca before hosting Manchester United in the Champions League.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
