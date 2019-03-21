LaLiga rumours: Gareth Bale can be the key as Real Madrid plot a sensational raid for Premier League superstar

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

According to Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale can be the key in securing the services of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer.

The source made bold claims stating that If Manchester United renews their interest in Bale, it will pave the way for Paul Pogba joining Los Blancos in the following transfer windows.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba is one of the best modern-day, box to box midfielders and is an asset for Manchester United.

After suffering a chaotic tenure under former boss Jose Mourinho, the 26-year-old French midfielder is back to his best for United.

Pogba has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United and has surely proved himself again to be one of the best in the Premier League under the guidance of interim boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

As a result, Manchester United are still in contention for a top-four spot in the Premier League table and in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

On the other hand, Bale was unable to propel Real Madrid to glory this season and is way down the pecking order in the Los Blancos side. The 29-year-old Welsh winger has scored just 14 goals and 5 assists in the campaign so far, way below his expected standards.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid is desperately looking for a major signing and Paul Pogba hinted that he would be open to a move to the Spanish Capital, claiming that it would be a dream for any footballer to play with Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane already depicted his interest in the player back in 2016 but the poor relations between Florentino Perez and Pogba's agent hampered the chances of a possible move.

According to the report, Los Blancos can use Bale - a player United was interested in before - in a massive transfer operation to secure Paul Pogba. If Manchester United renews their interest in Bale, it can pave the move for Pogba to the Spanish capital.

Rumour rating: 4/10

It is clear that Real Madrid board are desperate to revamp the squad with some big signings, but Pogba is an asset for United.

Los Blancos are yet to make a move and it is unlikely that United will let go of their star.

What's next?

Paul Pogba is set to feature for France as they play Moldova and Iceland in Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

