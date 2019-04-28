LaLiga Rumours: Premier League star agrees terms with Real Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.18K // 28 Apr 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid manager

What's the rumour?

According to the Spanish media outlet, AS, Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reached an agreement regarding salary with Real Madrid.

Although it was reported earlier that huge salary demand of the United star is a stumbling block for the Spanish giants, the agreement will help close the transfer in the coming months.

In case you didn't know...

Since his return to Manchester United for a mega deal in 2016, Pogba has proven himself to be an asset for the club. In the current campaign, the 26-year-old endured a chaotic period under former boss Jose Mourinho but got back to his best form under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

With 13 goals and 9 assists in the Premier League, Pogba has helped United in the race for a top-four spot. But Pogba's form dipped again in recent matches which saw the Red Devils succumbing to seven defeats in nine matches.

It is clear that Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane, is a fan of Pogba, and the Frenchman himself claimed that a move to Los Blancos will be a dream move.

In a recent interview, Zidane said,

"I like Pogba a lot and that's nothing new. I know him personally and he is different. He adds something that few others can do, thanks to his quality. He knows how to attack and how to defend."

There are still a couple of years left in his current contract with Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Paul Pogba edges closer to a move, with the player and his agent reportedly working on the move away from Manchester United. According to the reports, Pogba's salary is €10 million per year which would not be a problem for Los Blancos.

Advertisement

Earlier it was believed that the huge salary of Pogba would disturb the harmony in the dressing room but now that is not the case. As a result, both the club and player are close to agreeing on terms.

What's next?

Manchester United will face Chelsea next in the Premier League.