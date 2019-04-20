×
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid in pole position to sign superstar even if the Premier League giants win Champions League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
566   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:11 IST
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid are favourites to secure the services of Christian Eriksen even if Tottenham wins the UEFA Champions League this season.

In case you didn't know...

With 8 goals and 17 assists in all competition, Eriksen plays a pivotal role in the Spurs' midfield, just behind Harry Kane. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is the heart of Pochettino's side with his ability to find teammates with his pinpoint passes and create space for the attackers.

Tottenham are currently enjoying a sensational run in the Champions League and will face Ajax in the semi-finals. Pochettino's men defeated Dortmund and Premier League rival Manchester City on their way to the semi-finals. Evidently, Eriksen played a crucial part in the absence of starlets with his 2 goals and 4 assists in nine appearances in the competition.

Spurs are also third in the Premier League table with 67 points in 33 games so far.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid board are desperate to revamp the squad with some new faces after enduring an abysmal season. Zinedine Zidane was promised changes and Eriksen is a player which tops the wishlist of Los Blancos.

According to the report, the Spanish giants will be in pole position to land the attacking midfielder even if Spurs win the Champions League. Daniel Levy is an extremely tough negotiator but he remains in a weaker position than he was with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

Eriksen's contract is set to expire in 2020 and the midfielder is yet to renew his contract with Tottenham. While Levy is known for asking astronomical transfer fees for his players, he may be forced to sell Eriksen before the player leaves for free.

Moreover, Spurs built a new stadium which took a huge financial toll on the club. Tottenham didn't buy any players last summer and although they are holding on to Kane and Dele Alli, Eriksen's case is different.

Rumour rating: 5/10

AS remains a reliable source and it is likely that Spurs may sell Eriksen if he doesn't renew his contract.

What's next?

Tottenham will face Manchester City next in the Premier League.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
