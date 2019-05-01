×
La Liga rumors: Real Madrid reaches 'verbal agreement' with €150M-rated Spurs star 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
223   //    01 May 2019, 15:03 IST
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen have reached a verbal agreement. Los Blancos will now negotiate with Tottenham Hotspur secure the services of the midfielder.

In case you didn't know...

With 9 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, Eriksen is the heart of Mauricio Pochettino's midfield. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has proven himself to be an asset for Tottenham, racking up 48 goals and 60 assists in over 200 Premier League appearances.

Eriksen's ability to find his teammates with pinpoint passes sets him apart in the current Tottenham side. The Danish midfielder is also known for creating spaces at will which makes it easier for Harry Kane and co. in the final third. It goes without saying that Eriksen is the brain behind Tottenham's stellar campaign so far.

Tottenham are currently enjoying a sensational run in the Champions League. Pochettino's men defeated Dortmund and Premier League rival Manchester City on their way to the semi-finals. Spurs are also third in the Premier League table and will hope to secure a Champions League spot with just two games remaining in the league.

Eriksen's contract is set to expire in 2020 and the player reportedly rejected numerous contract renewal offers.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid board are desperate to bolster their squad with some reinforcements after enduring an abysmal season. Zinedine Zidane was promised changes and it is an open secret that Eriksen is one of the names in the shortlist.

According to the report, the Spanish giants have reached an agreement with the player and will now negotiate with the club. The contract offered by Los Blancos will be an improvement from Eriksen's current contract with Spurs and the player himself is willing to make a move.

While Levy is known for asking astronomical transfer fees for his players, he may be forced to sell Eriksen before the player leaves for free. When Madrid enquired about Eriksen last season, Tottenham wanted €250 million but they will now settle for €150 million.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Villareal next in the La Liga.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
