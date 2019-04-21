LaLiga Rumours: Zinedine Zidane's reasons to want 150 million-rated superstar revealed

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Paul Pogba although the Frenchman will cost around €150 million.

If reports are to be believed, Zidane is a huge fan of Pogba not only due to the midfielder's calibre on the pitch but due to his mentality, especially his leadership skills.

In case you didn't know...

Despite enduring a tough few months under Jose Mourinho, Pogba€ has played a pivotal role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his form will be vital if United hopes to secure a top four spot. With 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, Pogba has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this campaign.

It goes without saying that the Frenchman has proven himself to be an asset since he came back to United in 2016. Pogba was one of the key players for France as they lifted the World Cup last year and there is still a couple of years left in his current contract with Manchester United.

Zinedine Zidane expressed his admiration for Pogba numerous times and the Frenchman himself claimed that a move to Los Blancos will be a dream move for a player.

In a recent interview, Zidane said,

"I like Pogba a lot and that's nothing new. I know him personally and he is different. He adds something that few others can do, thanks to his quality. He knows how to attack and how to defend."

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Pogba's ability to raise the team spirit is why Zidane is an admirer of the 26-year-old midfielder. Pogba was central in all discussions during France's World cup campaign in 2018, which was seen in the movie.

With the presence of Sergio Ramos in the squad, Real Madrid certainly don't lack leaders but Zidane knows Pogba personally and still wants him as he resonates the hunger and desire in Madrid.

Los Blancos' problem is Pogba's personality and the huge asking sum- which depicts that the Red Devils won't let him go easily.

What's next?

Real Madrid will host Bilbao next in LaLiga.