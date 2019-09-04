LaLiga Santander is back for 2019/20 and better than ever

Joyee Biswas, Facebook APAC Head of Sports Partnerships and Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India

4 September 2019 – LaLiga Santander, the best league in world football, is back and raring to go. The global stars of world football, high-profile new faces and three freshly promoted sides have returned to stadiums across Spain and in India on Facebook Watch better equipped than ever to give fans the most thrilling experience possible.

Indian football fans can catch the best football action in the world live and exclusive, free of cost, from their mobile devices, TV screens, computer devices on Facebook Watch. Along with live coverage of the matches, viewers in India can also watch pre, during and post-match analysis provided by a host of renowned football experts including John Burridge, Trevor Sinclair and Jamal Bhuyan and hosted by Joe Morrison.

As with each new season, LaLiga Santander will welcome three new teams into the fold for the 2019/20 campaign in the shape of CA Osasuna, Granada CF and RCD Mallorca. This season will feature many nail-biting encounters and historic rivalries throughout the season for fans. In addition, it will also bring us two new firsts: a whole new sound identity for LaLiga, composed by Emmy Award-winning composer Lucas Vidal; and a new cutting-edge match ball designed by PUMA for both LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, the rebranded second tier.

It’s not just new teams that will be gracing LaLiga Santander this season; we’ll also have a host of exciting new signings to join the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Koke. Stars of the global game have queued up to join Spanish football among them are Eden Hazard, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Felix, Nabil Fekir and Maxi Gomez.

LaLiga will continue to offer leading television broadcast technology to millions of fans across the world this season. State-of-the-art aerial cameras are now operative at 11 different LaLiga stadiums, with Getafe, Eibar and Real Sociedad the latest clubs to adopt the technology, while eight stadiums offer 360° replays. 4K cinematic production is now a permanent feature of LaLiga Santander broadcasts, which last season reached an audience of over 2.7 billion fans around the world. This season will also see the return of VAR (Video Assisted Referee) following a highly successful first season in which the ‘correct decision rate’ in disputed incidents rose from 91.5% to 96.92%.

Santander returns as the competition’s title sponsor, while sports-scoring app Livescore, BKT, PUMA and Budweiser join EA Sports, Rexona and Clear Men as global sponsors ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “Every year, LaLiga gets bigger and better and fans can expect nothing lesser this year. The world’s best football talent will feature in the most exciting line-ups for the next 9 months and fans in India can catch all this action for free on Facebook Watch. Our partnership with Facebook has been a fruitful one and we are thrilled to continue working with them to take LaLiga to more Indians in all parts of the nation.”

Joyee Biswas, Facebook APAC Head of Sports Partnerships, said, “We were thrilled to see fans embrace the interactive and social elements of our LaLiga Facebook Watch broadcasts last season. Through products like polling, fans were able to participate in the action like never before – and we look forward teaming up with our great partners at LaLiga to deliver even more innovation in 2019/20.”

With excitement, passion and unrivalled drama guaranteed on every matchday, you won’t want to miss a single moment of LaLiga Santander 2019/20, which will be available only on Facebook Watch all season long. Let the games begin!