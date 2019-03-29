LaLiga Santander returns with the Barcelona Derby and Six-Pointers all weekend

Barcelona and Espanyol clash on Saturday at the Camp Nou

LaLiga Santander returns this weekend with a Catalan capital derby bringing together Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Espanyol’s Wu Lei plus six-pointer clashes at top and bottom elsewhere all weekend.

Chinese football's biggest star and the world’s most iconic player meet for the first time at the Camp Nou on Saturday, with Messi having scored twice as LaLiga Santander leaders Barça won the reverse fixture 4-0 in December. Wu’s arrival in January has, however, helped Espanyol climb the table on a run of just one defeat in seven games.

Second-placed Atletico de Madrid spent the international break 10 points back, so Diego Simeone’s side really need to win on Saturday at D. Alaves, who have lost just once at their atmospheric Mendizorrotza stadium so far all season to sit happily in fifth spot.

Returning Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is back at the Bernabeu Sunday looking to continue the optimism around his return. Visitors Huesca remain bottom of the table but were unfortunate to lose just 0-1 to R. Madrid in December’s reverse fixture.

The weekend kicks off Friday in Catalonia, where two in-form teams meet at Montilivi. Hosts Girona and visitors Athletic Club have both taken ten points from their last five LaLiga Santander games to keep moving up the table.

Sunday will see a derby clash in Madrid’s southern suburbs, with Getafe and Leganes facing off at the former’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez. New Spain international Jaime Mata’s goals have fired Getafe up to fourth in the current table, but local pride will ensure Leganes give everything for a first-ever LaLiga Santander victory over their neighbours.

Saturday sees a real relegation six pointer at Balaidos with 18th placed RC Celta hosting 17th placed Villarreal. Two straight wins mean Villarreal have the better recent form, but Celta have shown improvement under recently installed coach Fran Escriba.

Sunday’s starts with Eibar welcoming Levante to Ipurua. Neutrals – if not defensive coaches – will be hoping for a repeat of the 4-4 thriller from the teams’ first meeting earlier this season.

Paco Jemez’s first game back as Rayo Vallecano coach is against Quique Setien's unpredictable Real Betis, with the 19th placed Madrid team really needing to end a run of seven straight LaLiga defeats.

Sevilla v Valencia at the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan is one of LaLiga’s most historic fixtures, and Sunday’s clash is key to both teams’ hopes of European football next year.

The mood at Real Valladolid was happier during the international break after their victory at Eibar last time out, and another three points against Real Sociedadon Sunday would keep the Castilians clear of the relegation zone.

