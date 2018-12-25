LaLiga Team of the Season so far - December 2018

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 901 // 25 Dec 2018, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi has been sensational this season for FC Barcelona

With almost half the season done and dusted, LaLiga has provided fans all over the world with all they could have hoped for. From moments of brilliance to uncovering of young gems, LaLiga is truly ranked amongst the best leagues in the world, if not the best.

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, the league has been able to compete with the best leagues with as many as three Spanish clubs making it to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, second to only England's tally of four.

With 2018 coming to an end, we take a look at the top performers in Spain and fit them into the LaLiga Team of the Season so far.

Honorable Mentions: Marc Ander Ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Joan Jordan (Eibar), Giovanni Lo Celso (Real Betis), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Godin(Atletico Madrid), Brias Mendez (Celta Vigo)

Goalkeeper

Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla FC)

The Czech Republic has been an astute signing

The Czech Republic international, Vaclik was bought by Sevilla from Basel in the summer transfer window after excelling for the Swiss club during his four-year tenure.

Vaclik has been very influential for Sevilla with as many as five clean sheets to show for his efforts. Sevilla, currently placed in the UEFA Champions League spots has Vaclik to thank for with the Czech Republic keeper even awarded the LaLiga Player of the Month for November.

With a total of 59 saves made, Vaclik has been utterly sensational thus far. His crowning moment came at Levante when he made a season-high nine saves in a 6-2 away win.

With Sevilla tangled amongst perennial contenders for the coveted title, Vaclik will have to keep up his performances if Sevilla are to even come close to challenging the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid come May.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement