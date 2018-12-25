×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga Team of the Season so far - December 2018

Dwijesh Reddy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
901   //    25 Dec 2018, 11:34 IST

Lionel Messi has been sensational this season for FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi has been sensational this season for FC Barcelona

With almost half the season done and dusted, LaLiga has provided fans all over the world with all they could have hoped for. From moments of brilliance to uncovering of young gems, LaLiga is truly ranked amongst the best leagues in the world, if not the best.

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, the league has been able to compete with the best leagues with as many as three Spanish clubs making it to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, second to only England's tally of four.

With 2018 coming to an end, we take a look at the top performers in Spain and fit them into the LaLiga Team of the Season so far.

Honorable Mentions: Marc Ander Ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Joan Jordan (Eibar), Giovanni Lo Celso (Real Betis), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Godin(Atletico Madrid), Brias Mendez (Celta Vigo)

Goalkeeper

Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla FC)

The Czech Republic has been an astute signing
The Czech Republic has been an astute signing

The Czech Republic international, Vaclik was bought by Sevilla from Basel in the summer transfer window after excelling for the Swiss club during his four-year tenure.

Vaclik has been very influential for Sevilla with as many as five clean sheets to show for his efforts. Sevilla, currently placed in the UEFA Champions League spots has Vaclik to thank for with the Czech Republic keeper even awarded the LaLiga Player of the Month for November.

With a total of 59 saves made, Vaclik has been utterly sensational thus far. His crowning moment came at Levante when he made a season-high nine saves in a 6-2 away win.

With Sevilla tangled amongst perennial contenders for the coveted title, Vaclik will have to keep up his performances if Sevilla are to even come close to challenging the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid come May.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Dwijesh Reddy
ANALYST
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 17: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers in the 2018/19 Spanish LaLiga
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 16: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
The History Of LaLiga
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
LaLiga matchweek 3: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 8: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 13: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19, Matchweek 10: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us