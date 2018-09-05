LaLiga Team Review: Let Huesca's valour not be eclipsed by a treacherous scoreline

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 133 // 05 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Well, as you probably already know, Barcelona knocked the stuffing out of LaLiga debutants SD Huesca - whose first trip to the daunting Nou Camp ought to be one to forget, but more likely will sting for a while.

The tireless print houses who buy ink by the barrel will plaster the back pages of their dailies, with headlines which would sooner be hashtags, column inches filled with hate stemming from personal skirmishes and unfounded allegations rather than analytical thought.

Little doubt that the newspapers in Spain and around the globe will feed the voyeuristic gluttony of a disenchanted public - revelling in the failure of those who lost, heckling from the galleries filled with those who never even tried.

You can picture it already, can't you? Barcelona thrash/ demolish/ spank/ punish/ chastize - or whichever word best satisfies their primitive carnal tendencies and their reprehensible prejudiced notion of what ought to become of those who lose - SD Huesca.

And the blame lies not solely with those who seek to provide a narrative to the events in the world of football, it also lies with those of us who buy into it and allow them to use us to channel their hate, and peddle their propaganda, despite claiming to be disgusted by it.

Like when a poll conducted following a series of sex scandals in American politics, 70% of the people responded to a poll stating that they were appalled by the recent revelations and wanted the scandals to go away as soon as possible, yet all the while TV ratings for channels covering them went through the roof.

So some context, on the side from Aragon and their circumstances, would probably allow us to admire what they've achieved, and further aim to, instead of sermonizing with the troll-brigade.

SD Huesca find a place in the big-time for the first time

Alex Gallar gave Huesca the perfect start to life in LaLiga

Since it's inception back in 1960, Huesca only came to taste promotion to the top league in Spain a couple of weeks back on their LaLiga debut against Eibar. And they got lift-off just five minutes into the game as Alejandro Gallar scored a memorable solo goal, fitting for a club which was looking to make a mark on the beautiful game after hovering in the shadows for the better half of the last century.

His debut goal soon turned into a debut brace as he doubled the lead which proved to be too much to overcome for the hosts and Huesca had managed a win at the first time of asking in the Spanish top-flight.

Beating Eibar was surely a feather in their cap, but next up was one of the most daunting trips the LaLiga has to offer - the San Mames, home to Athletic Bilbao. And it surely doesn't help when you go two down inside the opening forty-five minutes. Murmurings of the win against Eibar, where Huesca displayed amazing spirit and attacking intent and were more than worthy of the win, being a one-off began surfacing.

A moment of brilliance completes Huesca's comeback

But what the team from Aragon did in the remaining forty-five was nothing short of a miracle. With stands packed with loyal Bilbao supporters imposing themselves on the atmosphere, Huesca would've been forgiven for trying to hold back and going into damage-control mode. However, that is simply not the philosophy the 41-year-old manage, plucked out of obscurity, wants to instil in his team.

They more than merited the goal but an equalizer would require something extremely special. And Chimy Avila came up with just that. In what was certainly the best strike in his career, the substitute, with his back to goal, flicked the ball in the air with his right foot, swivelled and smashed the ball home with his left foot - all in one beautifully-executed motion.

Huesca take the game to the LaLiga Champions

As if what had already transpired in the first two glorious weeks in the Spanish top-flight wasn't enough, Huesca stuck to their guns in the game of their lives as they took on the League Champions Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Close to 100,000 people used to watching teams, the biggest of teams, wither away in front of them as their side puts on footballing masterpieces every passing week.

The Camp Nou has a seating capacity of 120,000 people.

Logic suggested, rather, standard operating procedure suggested that we would've seen the minnows abandon their belief-system and try to look for a way to leave with as much of their dignity in-store as they could.

In a show of courage bordering on defiance, Leo Franco's men took the game to Barcelona and stunned them into conceding an early goal. Surely now, they would imitate the other sides who hoped to cling onto something after finding themselves in an advantageous position.

No signs of it with this daring Huesca side. They kept forcing the issue and evidently left too much space for the inimitable talent in the blue and red for Barcelona, and as should've been expected, were made to pay heavily for it. It was turning into a bit of a mockery in the end as Barcelona looked destined to score every time they moved forward.

Amongst all the carnage, the spirit of Huesca was still there for all to see, as they pushed forward in numbers in an attempt to close the deficit and even made it 3-2 at half-time. Valverde subsequently got into his players at halftime and Barcelona came out and eviscerated the opposition.

Even then, there was something to admire about the way Leo Franco's men refused to seek consolation in a less-destructive score and had their centre-back in the opposition penalty area trying to make a nuisance of himself. Sure, that is exactly the kind of behaviour that resulted in such a lopsided score-line, but I've seen so many teams play at the Camp Nou and a number of them coming away with a point, sometimes even more. But never have they made an impression on me, despite the accomplishment. However, this side from Aragon showed signs of life, signs of fight, signs of spirit, and despite being put to the sword were worthy of my admiration and respect. So much so that they made me sit up and write this.

Estadio El Alcoraz

Good on you, Huesca! For as long as this lasts - till the corporate vultures start influencing footballing decisions to turn profits - I'll be keeping an eye out for when these lads play next, which will be against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio El Alcoraz in Aragon.

Stadium Capacity - 5,500