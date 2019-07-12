×
LaLiga transfer news: Real Madrid could challenge Barcelona for Neymar

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
40   //    12 Jul 2019, 03:43 IST

Brazilian forward - Neymar Jr
Brazilian forward - Neymar Jr

What's the story?

As reported by Sky Sports, Real Madrid have restored their interest in signing Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

They want to go head-to-head with Barcelona to secure the superstar's services for the next season. However, as per the story, Los Blancos haven't made any direct offer for PSG's most valuable player.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar left Barcelona two years ago and joined PSG for a world-record transfer fee of €222m. Neymar, despite having some fitness issues, netted 15 goals and provided seven assists from 17 Ligue 1 matches last season. PSG president has already made it clear that he no longer wants 'celebrity behaviours' at the club. Speaking to the media, Al-Khelaifi said:

"I want players that are ready to give everything to defend the honour of our shirt and who sign up to the club’s project."
"Those who do not want to, or do not understand it, we meet and we speak. There are of course contracts to respect, but the priority now is complete commitment to our project."

Neymar is reportedly keen to make his return to Barcelona this summer.

The heart of the matter

According to PSG sporting director Leonardo, Barcelona have contacted the French side for the forward. But, as per his comments, Barcelona are reluctant to pay the huge asking price for the 27-year-old Brazilian.

"We have not seen that Barcelona are truly in a position to buy him. A move of this magnitude is not just a question of emotions. It is a financial question."

Now, Sky Sports have launched a report where it's been claimed that Real Madrid have rejuvenated their interest in signing Neymar from the French capital. Meanwhile, no offer has been made from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have already spent around £300m on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo and are looking to sell some players to raise funds.

What's next?

Real Madrid, who have been linked with Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen throughout the business period, are likely to make at least one signing. They will play their first pre-season match against Bayern Munich next week.

