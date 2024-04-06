Lamia vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Lamia welcome Olympiacos to Athanasios Diakos Stadium for a Greek Super League Championship playoff fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat away to PAOK in midweek. They went ahead through Ruben Martinez's seventh-minute strike but Giannis Michailidis restored parity in first-half injury time. Stefan Schwab scored a second-half brace to complete the turnaround.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, dispatched Aris with a comfortable 3-0 home win. Ayoub El Kaabi broke the deadlock in the sixth minute before missing a 41st-minute penalty. Daniel Podence and Joao Carvalho scored second-half goals to secure the win.

The victory kept the Red-White in fourth spot with 60 points to show for their efforts in 29 games. Lamia are sixth on 34 points.

Lamia vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 14 wins and two draws from their last 18 head-to-head games while Lamia were victorious twice.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Lamia claimed a shock 1-0 home win.

Ten of Lamia's last 11 league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Seven of Olympiacos' last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Lamia have lost their last six league games on the bounce and are winless in their last seven.

Lamia vs Olympiacos Prediction

Lamia are seemingly in the playoffs to complete the numbers and their wretched run of form could be set to continue. The Cyan-Whites ended a run of eight successive defeats in this fixture last time out and that could be a source of inspiration despite being the underdogs.

Olympiacos are six points off the summit but the intense competition in the title race means they could close that gap if they hit top gear between now and the end of the season. Jose Luis Mendilibar will have one eye on next week's Conference League quarterfinal clash with Fenerbahce but is likely to still field a strong side here.

Six of Lamia's last seven games have produced exactly four goals and we are backing that trend to continue in a comprehensive defeat.

Prediction: Lamia 1-3 Olympiacos

Lamia vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals