Lamia vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Lamia and Olympiacos battle for three points in a Super League Greece round three fixture on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at AEK Athens last weekend.

They went ahead through Gustavo Furtado's 39th-minute strike before Harold Moukoudi drew the game level in the 87th minute.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Athens Kallithea. Kristoffer Velde broke the deadlock for the hosts, while Roberts Uldrikis equalised on the hour-mark. Roman Yaremchuk scored the winner in the 79th minute.

The victory took the Red-Whites to second spot in the standings, having garnered maximum points from two games, while Lamia are fourth with four points.

Lamia vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 16 wins from their last 20 head-to-head games with Lamia, losing twice.

Their most recent clash in April saw Olympiacos claim a 4-1 home win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Six of Olympiacos' last nine league games have seen both sides score.

Lamia's two league games this season have had 14 yellow cards and two red cards issued.

Olympiacos' last 10 league games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Olympiacos have won 10 of their last 11 head-to-head games with Lamia.

Lamia vs Olympiacos Prediction

Lamia finished sixth in the league last term and have started the new campaign with a two-game unbeaten streak. However, they have tended to struggle in this fixture and are heavy underdogs despite playing at home.

Olympiacos come into this game knowing their fate in the expanded UEFA Europa League. They secured their spot in Europe's second-tier club competition, having become the first Greek side to win a European trophy when they won the UEFA Conference League last term.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side finished a disappointing third last season in the league and will hope to make an improvement this time. Olympiacos have started the season with a two-game winning streak and are the favourites to emerge triumphant.

Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lamia 1-3 Olympiacos

Lamia vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals

