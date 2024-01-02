Lamia vs Olympiakos Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2024

Lamia will play host to Olympiakos at Lamia Muncipla Stadium in the Super League Greece on Wednesday.

The host team will hope to kick off the New Year with an inspiring result after ending 2023 struggling for form. Lamia are winless in their last seven matches, recording five defeats.

Ahead of matchday 16, their stats on the board stand at four wins, five draws and six losses, which leaves them in seventh place with 17 points.

Kyanólefki are trailing Olympiakos, who hosted and won the sides’ previous meeting 4-0, by 15 points. Lamia are in search of a second victory over Olympiakos following a 1-0 triumph in February 2019.

Olympiakos are one of the few teams to have changed coaches twice this season even while performing impressively in the top flight. French manager José Anigo was released in June, with Spaniard Diego Martínez taking his place. Martínez was sacked early December in favour of Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal.

Reports suggest those changes were made due to Thrylos’ poor performance in the UEFA Europa League, which has led to them dropping to the Conference League.

Olympiakos hold third place in the Super League Greece standings with 32 points. However, the visitors could leap to the top of the table if they get the better of Lamia.

Lamia vs Olympiakos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lamia have lost in their last five clashes with Olympiakos in all competitions.

Lamia have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home matches against Olympiakos.

Lamia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Olympiakos have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Lamia have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Olympiakos have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Lamia – D-L-L-D-L, Olympiakos – D-W-W-D-L.

Lamia vs Olympiakos Prediction

Spanish striker Carlitos has been the bright spot for ailing Lamia, scoring five times, which has contributed to two wins. He will be expecting another moment to bail his side out once again.

Morocco international Ayoub El Kaabi has been the mainstay of Olympiakos’ attack unit, with seven goals to his name so far. Kostas Fortounis is another attacking threat with five goals already.

Olympiakos come in as the favourite based on form and individual quality.

Prediction: Lamia 1-2 Olympiakos

Lamia vs Olympiakos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Olympiakos

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Olympiakos to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lamia to score - Yes