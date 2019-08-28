Lansing's Pato Named League One Player of the Week

USL League One Team of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – Lansing Ignite FC forward Pato Botello Faz has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 22 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

The Mexican forward scored a pair of goals as Ignite FC took an emphatic 4-1 victory against fellow postseason contender North Texas SC at Cooley Law School Stadium last Thursday night. The win moved Lansing back to the top of the League One standings, one point ahead of NTSC.

USL League One Team of the Week

GK – Eric Klenofsky, Toronto FC II: Klenofsky recorded a three-save shutout as Toronto earned draw against Greenville Triumph SC on Friday night at the BMO Training Ground.

D – Christian Diaz, Forward Madison FC: Diaz’s first goal of the season lifted the Flamingos to victory against the Richmond Kickers in a performance that also saw him record nine recoveries and complete 39 of 51 passes.

D – Terique Mohammed, Toronto FC II: Mohammed recorded 12 recoveries, completed 5 of 7 dribbles and made three interceptions as Toronto posted a shutout against Greenville Triumph SC.

D – Cole Seiler, Greenville Triumph SC: Seiler made three interceptions, won 8 of 11 aerials and had two key passes as Triumph SC earned a point on the road with a shutout against Toronto FC II.

M – Nick Moon, Lansing Ignite FC: Moon recorded a pair of assists, completed 20 of 26 passes and made 11 recoveries in Lansing’s 4-1 victory against North Texas SC last Thursday night.

M – Charlie Dennis, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Dennis completed 35 of 41 passes and won 9 of 12 duels in addition to finding the net in Tormenta FC’s 1-1 draw with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Advertisement

M – Robinson Moshobane, Lansing Ignite FC: Moshobane notched a goal and assist, had four key passes overall and made 10 recoveries in Ignite FC’s 4-1 victory against North Texas SC.

M – Erik Virgen, FC Tucson: Virgen complemented his goal by completing 34 of 37 passes and winning 4 of 6 duels in Tucson’s key 3-1 victory at home against Orlando City B.

M – Sito Seoane, Chattanooga Red Wolves FC: Seoane scored a second-half equalizer on the road for the Red Wolves while also completing 9 of 13 passes overall in a 1-1 draw with Tormenta FC.

F – Pato Botello Faz, Lansing Ignite FC: Pato scored a pair of goals and completed 18 of 24 passes to help lead Ignite FC to victory against North Texas SC that moved Lansing to the top of League One’s standings.

F – Jordan Jones, FC Tucson: Jones notched a goal and assist to lead Tucson to an important home win against Orlando City B as its push to reach the League One Playoffs continued.