Lanus vs Puerto Cabello Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Lanus will host Puerto Cabello at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 CONMEBOL Sudamericana group-stage campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright continental campaign and are set to finish group winners for a second season running as they sit four points clear at the top heading into the final group game.

They beat Brasileirao Serie A outfit Vasco da Gama 1-0 in their last group outing, with Ramiro Carrera scoring the sole goal of the game early in the second half to secure a last-16 spot for the Argentine outfit.

Puerto Cabello, meanwhile, have struggled for results in recent months and have been eliminated from the continental stage. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Melgar in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group G with four points from an obtainable 15 and will be keen to end their Sudamericana campaign on a positive note.

Lanus vs Puerto Cabello Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last month, which ended 2-2.

Lanus have kept clean sheets in all but two of their last 10 games across all competitions.

La Academia, meanwhile, have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

Granate have the best defensive record in Group G with two goals conceded in five games.

Puerto Cabello have conceded 14 goals in Liga FUTVE this season. Only Deportivo Tachira and Carabobo (13) have shipped fewer.

Lanus vs Puerto Cabello Prediction

Lanus have won three of their last four matches and have lost just twice since February. They are undefeated in their last 11 home games and will head into the midweek clash as sure-fire favorites.

Puerto Cabello, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four matches and have won just two of their last nine. They are winless in their last eight away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Lanus 2-0 Puerto Cabello

Lanus vs Puerto Cabello Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lanus to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 10 matches)

