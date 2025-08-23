Lanus vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2025

Lanus will host River Plate at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus on Monday in the sixth round of the 2025 Argentine Primera División Clausura campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and continue their solid start to the league campaign.

Lanus lost their opening two games of the league season but have since picked up three consecutive league victories, most recently completing a 2-1 comeback win over Gimnasia y Esgrima. The hosts have only lost one of their last six games across all competitions and will be hoping to get a result on Monday which could see them end the matchday at the top of the league table.

River Plate, on the other hand, are yet to lose a league game this season, with three wins and two draws from their opening five games. The record title winners picked up a comfortable 4-2 win over Godoy Cruz in their last league game and will go into Monday's game hoping to continue in the same form and maintain their place atop the league table.

Lanus vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 135 previous occasions going into Monday's clash. Lanus have won 28 of those meetings, and 31 have ended in draws while River Plate have won the remaining 76.

The hosts are winless across the last five editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in three of those games.

The visitors have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Lanus are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

River Plate have by far the best offensive record in the league after five games played with 11 goals scored.

Lanus vs River Plate Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into Monday's game but Granate will need to be at their best to get all three points against the visitors.

Los Millonarios will be confident to get at least a point on the road but could go a step further and pick up all three points thanks to their dominant offensive showings of late.

Prediction: Lanus 0-1 River Plate

Lanus vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: River Plate to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven games)

