Laos vs Maldives Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2022 

Laos will trade tackles with Maldives in a friendly at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Brunei on Saturday (September 24).

Laos have not been in action since a 3-2 victory over Brunei in a friendly in March. Three men got on the scoresheet that day to help them race into a three-goal lead by the 33rd minute. Azwan Ali Rahman and Hakeme Said found the back of the net for Brunei, but Laos hung on for the win.

Maldives, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 victory against Brunei in another friendly on Wednesday. Ibrahim Hassan, Hamza Mohamed and Hassan Raif Ahmed found the back of the net to inspire the Red Snappers to a comfortable win. Francesco Moriero's men have won two games on the bounce.

Bassam Adeel Jaleel @bassam_jaleeI 🏽 National team departs to Brunei to play two international friendlies. Wishing them a safe journey National team departs to Brunei to play two international friendlies. Wishing them a safe journey 🇲🇻🙏🏽 https://t.co/BiLAQ1tONA

Laos have won their last two games after going seven without a victory. They will take on Brunei three days after facing Maldives.

Laos vs Maldives Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two teams.

Laos are yet to beat Maldives, losing one and drawing another.

Laos have managed just three wins from their last 20 games, losing 14.

Maldives have managed four wins and two draws in their last ten games.

The last six games involving Maldives have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Laos' last five games have produced three or more goals.

Laos vs Maldives Prediction

Maldives have been in more consistent form and are the historically superior side. Both teams are coming off onsecutive wins and will be confident of a positive result.

Laos tend to partake in high-scoring and free-flowing games, which means they are well-positioned to take advantage of Maldives' relatively porous defence. However, the fact that Laos are yet to beat them might weigh on their minds.

The two teams are likely to find the back of the net in an end-to-end game, but Maldives should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Laos 1-3 Maldives

Laos vs Maldives Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Maldives to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

