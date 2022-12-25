Laos vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27, 2022

Laos will host Singapore at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Tuesday (December 27) in the AFF Championship, looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Without a point or goal in two games, the Million Elephants are rock bottom in Group B. Michael Weiss's side lost 6-0 to Vietnam in their opening game followed by a 5-0 thrashing against Malaysia.

Ranked a lowly 187th in the world, Laos are among the weakest teams in the world, and that has been clearly evident at the tournament.

Singapore, meanwhile, started their campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat of Myanmar on Friday in a topsy-turvy game. Maung Maung Lwin put the Chinthe in front in the 34th minute, but goals from Ilhan Fandi and Shah Shahiran either side of the break put the Kallang Lions 2-1 up.

Lwin, though, levelled proceedings in the 66th minute before Shawal Anuar scored the winner for Singapore eight minutes later to seal all three points.

Laos vs Singapore Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the two teams, with Singapore winning ten times and losing to Laos just once - a 3-0 defeat in the 1970 King's Cup.

Singapore are on a nine-game winning run in the fixture.

After beating Myanmar in the Championship, Singapore have won their last two games, having also beaten Maldives in a friendly.

Laos have lost five of their last six games this year, conceding 20 goals and scoring just once.

Laos have never progressed beyond the group stage of the AFF Championship in their 12 previous appearances.

Singapore have won the ASEAN tournament four times, but their last triumph came in 2012.

Laos have conceded the most goals (11) at the Championship.

Laos vs Singapore Prediction

Laos have been absolutely dreadful in the AFF Championship, losing both games by a huge margin.

FAS @FASingapore Checked into our hotel in Vientiane after an 8.5-hour journey - good night, everyone!



#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 Checked into our hotel in Vientiane after an 8.5-hour journey - good night, everyone! 🛬🇱🇦 Checked into our hotel in Vientiane after an 8.5-hour journey - good night, everyone! 🇸🇬 #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 https://t.co/A6lZKxKxSP

Singapore will fancy their chances and have the attacking quality to pile more misery on the Million Elephants.

Prediction: Laos 0-3 Singapore

Laos vs Singapore Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Singapore

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

