Larne vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023

Larne welcome HJK to the Solitude for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday (July 19).

In the first leg at the Bolt Arena last week, Bojan Radulovic's third-minute penalty was enough for the Finnish club to secure a slender advantage. HJK are in the Champions League qualifiers for the third straight season but have qualified for the group stage just once, in the 1998-99 campaign.

Larne, meanwhile are in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time Last season, they were eliminated in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The defeat in the first leg in this tie was their first competitive game of the 2023-24 campaign. They will look to leave a good account of themselves in the second leg.

HJK have seen improvement in their performances in Europe over the last two seasons. They qualified for the group stage of the Conference League in 2021-22, and last season, they made to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Larne vs HJK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.HJK are unbeaten in five meetings against teams from Northern Ireland, winning four.

Just one of HJK's last ten games across competitions have seen over 2.5 goals.

Larne have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games across competitions. The clean sheets came in friendlies, and they have failed to score in the remaining two games.

Larne have won three of their four games in European qualifiers at home, keeping two clean sheets.

Larne vs HJK Prediction

Larne will play their first competitive game at home in the 2023-24 campaign. Three of their four wins in European qualifiers have come at home.

HJK, meanwhile, have qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition in the last two seasons. With a lead on aggregate, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Larne 1-1 HJK

Larne vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bojan Radulovic to score or assist any time - Yes