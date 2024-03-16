Las Palmas vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

The action continues in round 29 of the Spanish La Liga as Las Palmas and Almeria go head-to-head at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Sunday.

Pepe Mel’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last four meetings since February 2021.

Las Palmas suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last Sunday. Garcia Pimienta’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Valencia on February 10.

Despite their slump in form, Las Palmas remain in contention for a place in Europe as they sit ninth in the La Liga table, six points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Almeria, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla at the Estadio del Mediterráneo.

Mel’s men have now gone 18 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing 11 and claiming seven draws since October’s 2-0 victory over CF Talavera.

With 10 points from 28 matches, Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table, 14 points away from safety with 10 games to go.

Las Palmas vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Almeria boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Las Palmas have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Almeria are one of just three sides without a La Liga away win this season, having secured just two draws and lost 12 of their 14 games on the road so far.

Las Palmas have won just one of their last five home games in all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw since mid-January.

Las Palmas vs Almeria Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Las Palmas and Almeria, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Sunday. Las Palmas are the more in-form side and we fancy them to claim all three points against an Almeria side, who have been poor on the road this season.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-0 Almeria

Las Palmas vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of their last eight encounters)