Las Palmas vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Las Palmas host Almeria at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Las Palmas are currently seventh in the league, three points off fifth place. Pepe Mel's side have been in inconsistent form, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Almeria.

After an incredible start to the season, league leaders Almeria have faltered of late. Rubi's side will be heading into the game having lost their last two fixtures on the trot. They hope to bounce back with a win against Las Palmas on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an exciting contest.

Las Palmas vs Almeria Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Jonathan Viera scored in the 90th minute to salvage a point for Las Palmas after Francisco Portillo gave Almeria the lead in the first half.

Las Palmas Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Almeria Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Las Palmas vs Almeria Team News

Lemos will be a huge miss for Las Palmas

Las Palmas

Alvaro Lemos picked up a muscular injury earlier this week and will miss the game, while Rafa Mujica is still out injured.

Injured: Alvaro Lemos, Rafa Mujica

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Almeria

Almeria have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Elche last time out. Chumi and Juanjo will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19, while Arnau Puigmal, Lazo and Daniel Carrico are all still out injured.

Injured: Arnau Puigmal, Lazo, Daniel Carrico

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Chumi, Juanjo

Las Palmas vs Almeria Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-4-2): Raul Fernandez; Sergi Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Alex Diez; Jese, Fabio Gonzalez, Enzo Loiodice, Benito; Jonathan Viera, Kirian Rodriguez

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Alex Centelles, Ivan Martos, Cesar de la Hoz, Alejandro Pozo; Javier Robles, Samu; Arvin Appiah, Lucas Robertone, Francisco Portillo; Dyego Sousa

Las Palmas vs Almeria Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with both sides sharing the spoils in a draw.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Almeria

Edited by Peter P