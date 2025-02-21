Las Palmas vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Blaugrana edged Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won nine out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' solitary victory.

Las Palmas stunned Barcelona with a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at the Montjuic in November last year and could win consecutive La Liga games against the Blaugrana for only the third time in their history.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga - their best such run against them in the history of the competition.

Las Palmas have won three of their last four matches against Catalan opponents in La Liga, with each of these victories coming under Diego Martinez.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have shown marked improvement under Hansi Flick and have managed to overcome their mid-season slump. The Blaugrana have clawed their way to the top of the league table and are set to face a series of stiff tests in the title race.

Las Palmas have struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

