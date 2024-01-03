Las Palmas vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Xavi's Barcelona lock horns with an impressive Las Palmas side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Thursday.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Preview

Las Palmas are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan giants edged Almeria to an important 3-2 victory in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won five out of the last six matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

After a run of three victories in six matches against Barcelona in La Liga, Las Palmas are winless in their last 14 matches against the Blaugrana in the competition.

After avoiding defeat in only three of 12 matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga, Barcelona are unbeaten in their last seven such matches in the competition.

Las Palmas have lost only one of their last eight matches at home in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Rayo Vallecano in October last year.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have failed to meet expectations this season and have a mountain to climb to remain in the title race. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Las Palmas can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable team this week. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Barcelona

Las Palmas vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes