Las Palmas vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023 

Las Palmas will host Cadiz at the Gran Canaria on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have performed brilliantly on their return to the Spanish top-flight and are well on course to avoid the drop as they target a top-half finish. They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in their last match with captain Kirian Rodriguez scoring the sole goal of the game from outside the area just after the half-hour mark.

Las Palmas sit eighth in the league table with 24 points from 16 games and will be looking to continue their strong run of results this weekend.

Cadiz, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the relegation spots. They played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last time out with Roger Marti opening the scoring in the first half before their opponents drew level from the spot in the second.

The visitors sit 17th in the La Liga standings with just 13 points from 16 games and will be desperate to add to that tally on Sunday.

Las Palmas vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Las Palmas and Cadiz. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in competitive action back in February 2020 with the visitors picking up a 2-1 victory in their Segunda Division matchup.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

Cadiz are the lowest-scoring side in the Spanish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 13.

Las Palmas have conceded 13 goals in La Liga this season. Only Real Madrid (10) have conceded fewer.

Las Palmas vs Cadiz Prediction

Las Palmas are on a run of three consecutive wins and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won four of their last five home games and will head into the weekend clash with confidence.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are on a five-game winless streak across all competitions. They are without a win on the road in the league this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-0 Cadiz

Las Palmas vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Las Palmas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)