Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Las Palmas will entertain 18th-placed Deportivo Alaves at Gran Canaria in La Liga on Friday. The two teams are separated by just one place in the table, with the hosts trailing Alaves by two points.

Ad

Los Amarillos have endured a winless run across all competitions in 2025, suffering eight defeats in 10 games. After a 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid last month, they lost 1-0 away to Real Betis last week. Dário Essugo was sent off in the 61st minute and Betis made the most of their numerical advantage as Diego Llorente scored four minutes later.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last two league games. They returned to winning ways after six games last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over Villarreal. On-loan defender Manu Sánchez scored the only goal of the match in the 11th minute. They had two players sent off in the second half but managed to hold on to their narrow lead.

Ad

Trending

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 33 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Los Amarillos are not far behind with nine wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have scored 30 goals in 27 league games. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (40).

Las Palmas have won just one of their last nine meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming away from home in 2023.

Deportivo Alaves have lost just one of their last six away games in La Liga, with three ending in draws.

Eight of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with Alaves keeping four clean sheets.

Ad

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Los Amarillos have been winless in 2025 thus far and have lost three of their four league games at home this year. They are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two and will look to improve upon that record.

Dário Essugo was shown a red card last week while Viti picked up his fifth booking of the league campaign. Both players are suspended for this match. Mika Mármol is back after a brief injury spell while Scott McKenna is available after serving a suspension.

Ad

El Glorioso have lost one of their last four league games. They have kept one clean sheet in these games while failing to score in one. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven away games across all competitions. They won the reverse fixture at home in August and will look to secure a league double here.

Antonio Sivera and Antonio Blanco were sent off last week and will serve suspensions here. Moussa Diarra picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and is also suspended for this match. Hugo Novoa and Tomás Conechny are sidelined with injuries.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Deportivo Alaves

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback