Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with an impressive Deportivo Alaves side at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side edged Getafe to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and be confident ahead of this fixture.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cadiz in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won 10 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams. Las Palmas have managed seven victories against Deportivo Alaves and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Las Palmas form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Las Palmas

Daley Sinkgraven and Julian Araujo are recovering from muscle injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Las Palmas are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this game.

Injured: Daley Sinkgraven, Julian Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves

Antonio Blanco, Nahuel Tenaglia, and Carlos Benavidez are currently suspended and will not be included in the squad. Aleksandar Sedlar is injured and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Aleksandar Sedlar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonio Blanco, Nahuel Tenaglia, Carlos Benavidez

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Valles; Suarez, Coco, Marmol, Cardona; Loiodice, Rodriguez, Moleiro; Park, Ramirez, El Haddadi

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Owono; Gorosabel, Marin, Abqar, Lopez; Hagi, Guevara; Vicente, Guridi, Simeone; Omorodion

Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have exceeded expectations over the past year and will look to make the most of their impressive form. Sandro Ramirez has improved this season and will look to add to their goal tally this weekend.

Las Palmas can pack a punch on their day but have struggled so far this season. Deportivo Alaves are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Deportivo Alaves