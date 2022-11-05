Las Palmas vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Las Palmas will host Eibar at the Gran Canaria in Segunda Division on Sunday (November 6).

Eibar finished third and Las Palmas fourth last season. Their positions are reversed this campaign, with the hosts in third place and Eibar fourth. Both clubs failed to get promoted to La Liga last term, falling in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

Las Palmas have won seven of 14 games, drawing five and losing two, which adds up to 26 points – four shy of table-toppers Alaves. However, Pio Pio are coming off losses to Huesca and Burgos, both of whom were reduced to ten men.

Their last meeting with Eibar ended 2-2, but Armaginak won the reverse fixture 1-0. Eibar have also won seven league games so far, drawn four and lost three, claiming 25 points. They will hope to extend their two-game winning streak, having beaten Malaga (away) and Lugo.

Eibar centre-forward Stoichkov has been consistent in front of goal and has five goals and one assist. He's the league’s third top scorer, behind Granada’s Myrto Uzumi (eight) and Raul Garcia of Mirandes (six).

Las Palmas vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Las Palmas have lost four of their last five clashes to Eibar, drawing the other.

Las Palmas have beaten Eibar three times in seven games at the Gran Canaria.

Las Palmas have won three of their last five home games, drawing once and losing one other.

Eibar have won and lost twice in their last five away games, with the other ending in a draw.

Las Palmas have won three and lost two of their last five games, while Eibar have won thrice, lost once and drawn the other.

Form Guide: Las Palmas – L-L-W-W-W; Eibar – W-W-D-L-W.

Las Palmas vs Eibar Prediction

Key defender Jose Ríos Reina will not play a part in the clash for Las Palmas. Imanol García de Albeniz will likely take his place.

Stoichkov happens to be the star player, but Ager Aketxe has also proved his worth with six assists. Eibar boast of more players capable of making a difference and should win this one.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Eibar

Las Palmas vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Eibar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Eibar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Las Palmas to score - Yes

