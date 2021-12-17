Las Palmas vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Las Palmas host Eibar at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having solid seasons so far.

Las Palmas are currently 6th in the league, five points off their opponents. Pepe Mel's side have been inconsistent of late and have only managed two wins from their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Eibar on Saturday.

Eibar have been flying off late and are currently third in the table. Gaizka Garitano's side have only managed two losses from their last ten games across all competitions. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Both sides will look to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Las Palmas vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Las Palmas winning the other two.

Eibar came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in May 2018. Charles' early goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Las Palmas Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Eibar Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Las Palmas vs Eibar Team News

Mfulu will be a huge miss for Las Palmas

Las Palmas

Las Palmas have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss against Real Valldolid in midweek. Rafa Mujica, Sergio Ruiz, Omenuke Mfulu and Pejino are all still out injured.

Injured: Rafa Mujica, Sergio Ruiz, Omenuke Mfulu, Pejino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Fernando Llorente has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Franchu is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Franchu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fernando Llorente

Las Palmas vs Eibar Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-4-2): Raul Fernandez; Sergi Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Alvaro Lemos; Alberto Moleiro, Fabio Gonzalez, Enzo Loiodice, Oscar Clemente; Jese, Kirian Rodriguez

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodriguez; Tono, Anaitz Arbilla, Xabier Etxeita, Alvaro Tejero; Sergio Alvarez, Javier Munoz; Stoichkov, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Gustavo Blanco

Las Palmas vs Eibar Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Eibar coming away with a victory.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Eibar

Edited by Shardul Sant