Las Palmas vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

Las Palmas and Espanyol continue their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign when they face off in a friendly at the Marbella Football Center on Wednesday.

Luis García Fernández’s side will be playing in the Spanish second tier, following their relegation from La Liga last season.

Las Palmas turned in a toothless performance on Sunday when they played out a goalless draw with Almeria.

Prior to that, Garcia Pimienta‘s men kicked off their pre-season friendlies with a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on July 19, three days before claiming a 2-0 victory over Qatar-based outfit Al-Wakrah.

Las Palmas will look to keep morale high ahead of their return to La Liga after clinching promotion from the second tier last season.

In stark contrast, Espanyol were relegated from the top flight last season after finishing 19th in the La Liga table with 37 points from 38 matches.

Fernandez’s side kicked off their pre-season in unconvincing fashion as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Cadiz on Sunday.

With that result, the Blanquiazules have now gone four consecutive games without a win, stretching back to May’s 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Las Palmas vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Las Palmas and Espanyol claiming five wins each in their previous 15 encounters.

Las Palmas are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and six draws since a 2-1 loss to Granada on April 15.

Espanyol are on a four-match winless run across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing once since May’s victory at Rayo Vallecano.

The Blanquiazules have managed just one win in their last four friendlies since the turn of the year while losing once and claiming two draws in that time.

Las Palmas vs Espanyol Prediction

While the full-time result remains somewhat unimportant, we expect a thrilling contest nonetheless. Las Palmas head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will come out on top at the Marbella Football Center.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-0 Espanyol

Las Palmas vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Las Palmas’ last nine outings)