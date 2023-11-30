Las Palmas vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with an impressive Getafe side in an important encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Friday.

Las Palmas vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit edged Almeria to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Las Palmas vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won five out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' three victories.

Las Palmas have suffered defeat in three of their last four matches against Getafe in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their three defeats.

After an unbeaten run of four matches at home against Getafe in La Liga, Las Palmas have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Las Palmas have lost only one of their last nine matches played out at home on a Friday in La Liga, while Getafe have won only one of their last 11 such away games.

Las Palmas have won three of their last four home games in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Las Palmas vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on finishing their campaign in the top half of the league table. Borja Mayoral has been an effective presence in the final third so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Las Palmas can pack a punch on their day and have held their own against their top-flight rivals this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Getafe

Las Palmas vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Las Palmas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes