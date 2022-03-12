Las Palmas vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Las Palmas host Girona at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Las Palmas are currently 11th in the league, five points behind their opponents. Garcia Pimienta's side have faltered of late, having failed to win any of their last four games. Following their 0-0 draw against Huesca, last time out, they will hope to turn things around with a win against Girona on Saturday.

Girona are currently 6th in the league, three points off fifth place. Michel's side beat Real Oviedo 2-1 last time out but have been inconsistent recently, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Las Palmas vs Girona Head-to-Head

Girona have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won two of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Las Palmas Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Girona Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Las Palmas vs Girona Team News

Juanpe will be a huge miss for Girona for the game on Saturday

Las Palmas

Las Palmas have no new injury worries ahead of the game on Saturday. Pejino is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Pejino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Girona

Cristhian Stuani will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Juanpe, Dario Sarmiento and Oscar Urena are all still out injured.

Injured: Juanpe, Dario Sarmiento, Oscar Urena

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cristhian Stuani

Las Palmas vs Girona Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alvaro Valles; Sergi Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Alvaro Lemos; Omenuke Mfulu; Jonathan Viera, Enzo Loiodice, Kirian Rodriguez, Jese; Rafa Mujica

Girona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Carlos; Ramon Terrats, Bernardo, Santiago Bueno; Jairo, Aleix Garcia, Pol Lozano, Arnau Martinez; Borja Garcia, Alex Baena, Samu Saiz

Las Palmas vs Girona Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game. Girona should have enough quality to get past Las Palmas on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Girona coming away with all three points in the game on Saturday.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Girona

Edited by Adit Jaganathan