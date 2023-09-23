Las Palmas vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Las Palmas and Granada go head-to-head at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides have had it tough on their return to the Spanish top flight and are currently separated by just one point at the wrong end of the table.

Las Palmas were denied their first win of the season last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Garcia Pimienta’s men have now lost three consecutive games across all competitions and have failed to win their last seven, losing five and picking up two draws since July’s 1-0 friendly victory over Cadiz.

With just two points from their first five matches, Las Palmas are currently 19th in the La Liga table, one point and one place below Sunday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Granada were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 4-2 hammering at the hands of Girona last Monday.

Paco Lopez’s men have now lost all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 3-2 victory over Mallorca on August 26 being the exception.

Granada’s slow start to the season has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 16 goals already, five more than any other side in the division.

Las Palmas vs Granada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Granada boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Las Palmas have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Las Palmas have failed to win their opening five league matches since returning to the top flight, losing three and picking up two draws this season.

Granada have lost their last three away matches, conceding nine and scoring four since August’s 2-1 friendly victory at Getafe.

Las Palmas are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 competitive home matches this year, claiming four wins and eight draws in that time.

Las Palmas vs Granada Prediction

Having clinched promotion from the second tier last season, Las Palmas and Granada have had a turbulent return to La Liga and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet.

Las Palmas’ home advantage gives them the upper hand here and we fancy them scrapping to their first win of the season.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-1 Granada

Las Palmas vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been five or more bookings in seven of their last nine clashes)