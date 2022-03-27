Las Palmas vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division continues this weekend and will extend into the new week, with Las Palmas hosting Leganes on Monday.

Las Palmas returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat promotion contenders Real Valladolid 1-0 on away turf. Armando Sadiku scored the sole goal of the game just after the hour mark with his very first league strike of the season.

The hosts sit ninth in the league table with 44 points from 32 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result next week as they make a late push for the playoffs.

Leganes played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Gijon last time out, with Ruben Pardo scoring a long-range free-kick to level the scores for the visitors. They have now come from behind to pick up a point in three of their last four games.

Leganes sit 14th in the league standings with 42 points from 32 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they target a top-half league finish.

Las Palmas vs Leganes Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Las Palmas and Leganes. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Leganes won the game 4-1.

Las Palmas Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Leganes Form Guide: D-D-W-D-W

Las Palmas vs Leganes Team News

Las Palmas

Kirian Rodriguez came off injured against Real Valladolid last time out and is set to miss Monday's game as a result. The midfielder joins Pejino and Enzo Loiodice on the injury list for the hosts.

Alberto Moleiro is also set to miss the game due to international assignments.

Injured: Pejino, Enzo Loiodice, Kirian Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alberto Moleiro

Suspended: None

Leganes

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Monday's game. Fede Vico, Bruno Gonzalez and Luis Perea have all been ruled out with injuries, while Kenneth Omeruo, Gaku Shibasaki, Seydouba Cissé and Edgar Bárcenas are all away on international duty.

Injured: Fede Vico, Bruno Gonzalez, Luis Perea

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Kenneth Omeruo, Gaku Shibasaki, Seydouba Cissé, Edgar Bárcenas

Suspended: None

Las Palmas vs Leganes Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Valles; Sergi Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Alvaro Lemos; Omenuke Mfulu, Jonathan Viera, Maikel Mesa; Alberto Moleiro, Jese, Armando Sadiku

Leganes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dani Jimenez; Allan Nyom, Jimmy Giraudon, Sergio Gonzalez, Javier Hernandez; Seydouba Cisse, Recio, Ruben Pardo; Robert Ibanez, Jose Manuel Arnaiz, Jon Bautista

Las Palmas vs Leganes Prediction

Las Palmas' latest result ended a five-game winless run which saw them concede nine goals. Their home form this year has been disappointing, going winless in all five games on home turf.

Leganes are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league and are undefeated in their last three games on the road. The visitors should win on Monday.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Leganes

Edited by Peter P