Las Palmas vs Malaga prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division continues this weekend and will see Las Palmas host Malaga at the Gran Canaria on Friday night.

Las Palmas are in good form at the moment and have begun a late push for the promotion playoffs. They held first-place Eibar to a 2-2 draw earlier this month before playing out a 1-1 draw against UD Ibiza after an end-to-end affair at the Estadi Can Misses.

The home side now sit eighth in the league table, with 55 points from 37 games. They are five points behind the playoff spots with five games to go and will be looking to reduce that gap on Friday.

Malaga, on the other hand, are struggling for results and could soon find themselves in a late battle for survival. They were beaten 3-1 by Eibar in their last game, with their early lead being extinguished after going down to 10 men just after the half-hour mark.

Malaga sit 18th in the Segunda Division with 41 points. They are seven points above the drop zone and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend to pull further clear.

Las Palmas vs Malaga Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Las Palmas and Malaga. Both sides have won seven games apiece while their other eight meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November last year. Malaga won the game 2-1.

Las Palmas Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Malaga Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Las Palmas vs Malaga Team News

Las Palmas

Alberto Moleiro came off injured against Ibiza last weekend and is a doubt for this one. Adalberto Penaranda and Enzo Loiodice are both injured and will not play on Friday.

Injured: Adalberto Penaranda, Enzo Loiodice

Doubtful: Alberto Moleiro

Suspended: None

Malaga

Javi Jimenez picked up an injury last time out and will join Jairo Samperio, Pablo Chavarria and Juande Rivas on the injury list for the visitors. Alberto Escassi and Luis Munoz are both set to miss out as well due to suspensions.

Injured: Jairo Samperio, Pablo Chavarria, Juande Rivas, Javi Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alberto Escassi, Luis Munoz

Las Palmas vs Malaga Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Valles; Sergi Cardona, Raul Navas, Saul Coco, Alvaro Lemos; Kirian Rodriguez, Omenuke Mfulu; Jese Rodriguez, Jonathan Viera, Roberto Gonzalez; Armando Sadiku

Malaga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Martin; Brian Cufre, David Lomban, Mathieu Peybernes, Victor Gomez; Aleix Febas, Ramon Enriquez, Jozabed Sanchez, Brandon; Álvaro Vadillo, Antonin

Las Palmas vs Malaga Prediction

Las Palmas are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, winning four of those games and drawing the other two. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Malaga have won just one of their last seven games and two of their last 15. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-1 Malaga

