Las Palmas vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Las Palmas host Mallorca at the Gran Canaria in their opening game of the 2023-24 La Liga season on Saturday (August 12), looking to mark their return with a bang.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, La Union Deportiva are back in the top flight, having gained promotion from the Segunda Division last season. The Canary Islands outfit finished second in the league to secure a direct passage to the top tier, ending a five-year wait to play in La Liga.

Mallorca, meanwhile, stayed afloat in the top flight after escaping relegation for their third straight year. With 50 points from 38 games, the Pirates achieved a respectable ninth-placed finish last term.

That was only the second time in six La Liga campaigns that Mallorca finished in the top half, but they missed European football by just three points.

Las Palmas vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 previous clashes, Las Palmas have won 11 times against Mallorca and lost ten.

Mallorca have failed to beat Las Palmas in their last two meetings and have won just once in their last seven encounters.

Las Palmas and Mallorca lock horns for only the 13th time in La Liga, with this one being their fourth clash this century.

The hosts are winless in 16 league games, losing their last six at home, their joint-worst run in La Liga.

Las Palmas have lost their opening La Liga game in seven of their last 12 seasons, two more than in their previous 22.

Mallorca have lost their last two league games against newly promoted teams in La Liga.

Las Palmas vs Mallorca Prediction

Las Palmas begin life in the top flight at home, but given it's their first game in the competition in five years, the Canary Islands outfit could take some time to get going.

Mallorca, now in La Liga for the third straight year, have some good attacking options to hurt the promoted side.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Mallorca

Las Palmas vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes