Las Palmas vs Mirandes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2023

Las Palmas and Mirandes will battle for three points in a Segunda Division matchday fixture on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away victory over UD Ubiza last weekend. Mateusz Bogusz put the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute before they were reduced to 10 men following Gonzalo Escobar's 51st-minute red card. This provided the impetus for Las Palmas to make a comeback with Sandro Ramirez and Jonathan Viera scoring goals within six minutes to help their side leave with three points.

Mirandes claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Lugo. Raul and Raul Navas scored in either half to guide Los Rojillos to victory.

The victory helped Burgos climb to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 23 matches. Las Palmas sit in second spot with 42 points, one point behind table-toppers Eibar.

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mirandes have seven wins from their last 13 matches against Las Palmas, Friday's hosts have four wins to their name, while two matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws was their most recent meeting, a 3-3 stalemate in October 2022.

Las Palmas have been better on their travels than at home, boasting the best away record in the league while their home form is bettered by 13 sides in the division.

Mirandes have won just one of their last five away matches in all competitions.

Four of Mirandes' last six games on their travels have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Las Palmas have won just one of their last five home games in all competitions, with two losses registered in this sequence.

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Prediction

Las Palmas currently occupy one of the two automatic promotion slots in the table. But their grip on the second spot is far from comfortable, with just two points separating them from third-placed Levante.

The Gran Canarians have been better on their travels than at home and their poor record in front of their fans is sure to be a cause for concern.

Club Deportivo Mirandés @CDMirandes 𝟮𝟭/30 𝗽𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 posibles

𝟲 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀

𝟭𝟲 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀 a favor

𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶́𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗼



@UDLP_Oficial 𝟮𝟭/30 𝗽𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 posibles𝟲 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝟭𝟲 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀 a favor𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶́𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗼 📈 𝟮𝟭/30 𝗽𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 posibles ✔️ 𝟲 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀 ⚽️ 𝟭𝟲 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀 a favor🔒 𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶́𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗼🆕🎯 @UDLP_Oficial

Mirandes are in mid-table, although a loss here could have them looking over their shoulders at the barrels of relegation depending on results elsewhere.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-0 Mirandes

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

