Las Palmas vs Mirandes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Las Palmas host Mirandes at Estadio Gran Canaria in the Segunda Division on Friday, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

La Unión Deportiva have gone seven games without a loss since a 3-1 defeat to Girona in March and sit in eighth place with 58 points from 38 games.

García Pimienta's side are now dreaming of the promotion playoffs as they're just five points off sixth-placed Oviedo with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, Mirandes are on a downward spiral, losing their last three games to fall to 16th in the standings.

However, relegation seems unlikely as the Burgos outfit are nine points clear.

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Head-To-Head

The last 11 matches between the sides have seen Mirandes win seven times, with Las Palmas claiming victories on just three occasions, the last of which came in July 2020.

Mirandes are currently on a three-game winning run in the fixture, including a 4-2 win in the September reverse.

Las Palmas Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Mirandes Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Team News

Las Palmas

The hosts will be without midfielder Enzo Loiodice, who's nursing a shoulder injury, while winger Hernani sustained a torn muscle fiber which essentially ruled him out for the remainder of their campaign.

Former Real Madrid striker and Las Palmas top-scorer Jese is looking to return to the starting XI following his heroics off the bench against Malaga.

Injured: Enzo Loiodice, Hernani

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mirandes

Los Rojillos won't have midfielder Cesar Gelabert and forward Simon Moreno available, as both are out with cruciate ligament injuries.

Injured: Cesar Gelabert, Simon Moreno

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Predicted XI

Las Palmas (4-1-4-1): Álvaro Valles; Álvaro Lemos, Eric Curbelo, Saúl Coco, Sergi Cardona; Omenuke Mfulu; Rober, Kirian Rodríguez, Jonathan Viera, Alberto Moleiro; Jesé.

Mirandes (4-2-3-1): Raúl Lizoain; Sergio Carreira, Jorge Sáenz, Anderson Arroyo, Imanol García de Albéniz; Álex López, Víctor Meseguer; Brugui, Rodrigo Riquelme, Haissem Hassan; Sergio Camello.

Las Palmas vs Mirandes Prediction

Mirandes made light work of Las Palmas in the reverse, comfortably winning 4-2, although a repeat seems unlikely.

A lot has changed since then and the side from Gran Canaria are the form team right now.

We're predicting a home win, with Las Palmas ending their three-game losing run in the fixture.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-0 Mirandes

