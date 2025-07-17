Las Palmas vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Las Palmas will lock horns with Orlando Pirates at Estadio Municipal Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas in a friendly on Thursday. This will be the first match of the month for Canarias, while the Pirates will be playing for the third time in July.
The Buccaneers have endured a winless run in pre-season thus far, suffering one loss and playing a draw. They met Pafos in their previous outing last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng scored the equalizer in the 24th minute after a superb pass from new signing Oswin Appollis.
La Unión Deportiva, meanwhile, met San Antonio in a friendly in May. They registered a 1-0 win, with Arturo Rodríguez Cosano scoring the match winner in the 53rd minute. It was their first win since April, having concluded the 2024-25 LaLiga campaign on a six-game losing streak.
Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The Buccaneers have met a Spanish team twice, with both meetings taking place in friendlies in the preseason in 2024. They won 2-0 against Sevilla and were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada three days later.
- La Unión Deportiva had concluded their preseason last year on a four-game unbeaten streak.
- Canarias have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games, including friendlies, suffering seven losses. They have failed to score in five games in that period.
- The Buccaneers are winless in their last four games, including friendlies, with three ending in 1-1 draws.
- La Unión Deportiva have kept clean sheets in their last four friendly games.
- The Buccaneers have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six games.
Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Prediction
The Buccaneers opened their goalscoring account in the preseason last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies.
La Unión Deportiva will play for the first time under new manager Luis García and will look to leave a good account of themselves. He will likely field a squad full of young players here, with Iñaki González, Sergio Viera, and Arturo Rodríguez in contention to start.
Considering the recent form of the two teams, they are likely to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Las Palmas
Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes