Las Palmas vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Las Palmas will lock horns with Orlando Pirates at Estadio Municipal Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas in a friendly on Thursday. This will be the first match of the month for Canarias, while the Pirates will be playing for the third time in July.

Ad

The Buccaneers have endured a winless run in pre-season thus far, suffering one loss and playing a draw. They met Pafos in their previous outing last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng scored the equalizer in the 24th minute after a superb pass from new signing Oswin Appollis.

La Unión Deportiva, meanwhile, met San Antonio in a friendly in May. They registered a 1-0 win, with Arturo Rodríguez Cosano scoring the match winner in the 53rd minute. It was their first win since April, having concluded the 2024-25 LaLiga campaign on a six-game losing streak.

Ad

Trending

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Buccaneers have met a Spanish team twice, with both meetings taking place in friendlies in the preseason in 2024. They won 2-0 against Sevilla and were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada three days later.

La Unión Deportiva had concluded their preseason last year on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Canarias have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games, including friendlies, suffering seven losses. They have failed to score in five games in that period.

The Buccaneers are winless in their last four games, including friendlies, with three ending in 1-1 draws.

La Unión Deportiva have kept clean sheets in their last four friendly games.

The Buccaneers have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six games.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Prediction

The Buccaneers opened their goalscoring account in the preseason last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies.

La Unión Deportiva will play for the first time under new manager Luis García and will look to leave a good account of themselves. He will likely field a squad full of young players here, with Iñaki González, Sergio Viera, and Arturo Rodríguez in contention to start.

Ad

Considering the recent form of the two teams, they are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Las Palmas

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More