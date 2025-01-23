Las Palmas vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Las Palmas lock horns with Osasuna in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna and Las Palmas are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of the last 13 games played between the two teams.

After a run of five victories in eight matches against Osasuna in La Liga, Las Palmas have won only two of their last 14 such games against them in the competition.

Osasuna won the reverse fixture against Las Palmas at home by a 2-1 margin in La Liga last year and could complete a league double against them for only the fourth time in the history of the competition.

Osasuna have won only two of their last 14 matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming in 1988.

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture. Ante Budimir has been prolific for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Las Palmas have improved in recent weeks and will need to be at their best this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Osasuna

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

