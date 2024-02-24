Las Palmas vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna take on an impressive Las Palmas side in an important clash at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday.

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Cadiz by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Las Palmas have a slight edge over Osasuna and have won four out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's three victories.

After a run of four defeats in five matches against Osasuna in La Liga, Las Palmas have lost only one of their last seven such games in the competition.

Las Palmas have lost only two of their last 14 matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga - their second-lowest percentage of defeats in such matches against a single opponent in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in eight matches at home in La Liga, Las Palmas have lost two of their last four such games in the competition.

Las Palmas have conceded nine goals from substitutes in La Liga this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Prediction

Las Palmas have been in impressive form this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The hosts have issues to address at the moment and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent so far this season. Las Palmas are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 3-1 Osasuna

Las Palmas vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sandro Ramirez to score - Yes